Garth Brooks will perform the first-ever full concert in Notre Dame Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Garth Brooks has announced he will perform at the Notre Dame Stadium for the first time ever.
Billboard reported that the South Bend, Indiana, show could be the start of the country legend’s college stadium tour. Brooks announced the show at a news conference with former Notre Dame head football coach Lou Holtz in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Notre Dame stadium has seen so many iconic moments!” Brooks said. “I look forward to bringing a new kind of crazy to the party.”
A date for the show has not yet been announced.
The University of Notre Dame Office of Public Affairs and Communications said Brooks will be the first musician to perform a full concert in the stadium. In the past, musicians have done a few songs at halftime during football games but not a whole show. In 1987, the stadium hosted the Special Olympics opening ceremony.
“It’s never been done before, and it’s our understanding that Garth loves to do things that haven’t been done before,” Notre Dame’s associate vice president for event management, Lee Sicinski, said at the news conference. “To bring a historic event like a Garth Brooks concert to the stadium, it just gives you goose bumps.”
Brooks is coming off of a three 1/2-year world tour with his wife and fellow country singer, Trisha Yearwood. It was the biggest tour in the world by an American artist, selling 6.3 million tickets.
