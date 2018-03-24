0 Garth Brooks supports March for Our Lives protesters with new song

Garth Brooks played a never-before-released song on his Facebook series, “Inside Studio G,” this week in support of Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez and the upcoming “March for Our Lives” protest happening across the country this Saturday, March 24.

In the final segment of his March 19 Facebook show, Garth read excerpts from Emma’s letter explaining the purpose behind the march to end gun violence.

She writes, “This isn’t a political rally. It’s literally a march for our lives. Please help us amplify our voices by using yours. Be part of this moment in time. I believe the young people in this country can change the world, and wouldn’t that be something?”

Garth was moved by her statement and said, “OK, Miss Emma. It’s not yours to change, it’s yours. You understand that? You’re the future. Our children are our future. Your parents are fine with this. Trust me. All parents are. So, this is your world. Take it. Shape it. Mold it.”

Garth also gave Emma and the rest of the marchers some advice on how to deal with those who oppose their efforts.

“Just remember when you march, you have a voice, and you’re representing yourself when you march,” Garth said. “So, how you march is so important. Be patient. Be loving, because there might be some cross voices that enter in this march. Be tolerant. Be loving. Do not let hate win.”Garth also told Emma that she wasn’t just marching for herself and her friends who were lost in the Stoneman Douglas school shooting last month in Parkland, Florida. She’s also marching for the generations to come.

Garth explains, “Try to remember this — in the blink of an eye, you’re walking for your children that you haven’t had yet. Because this is something new. Your generation is the generation for the school shootings. Let’s make sure the next generation is not. Fair enough?”

After that, Garth performed a song he’s never released that fit in perfectly with his message for Emma and her fellow marchers. Garth got visibly emotional as he sang the lyrics about working for positive change for future generations.

Check it out starting at just before the 25 minute mark in the Facebook video above.

Country music star Garth Brooks becomes emotional while performing a song he wrote for the “March For Our Lives” protesters. Facebook

