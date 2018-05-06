  • 'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson wins World's Strongest Man title

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    “The Mountain” now sits on the throne as the world’s strongest man.

    >> Read more trending news

    Hafthor Bjornsson, the powerlifter from Iceland who also stars in “Game of Thrones,” won the 2018 World's Strongest Man contest Sunday after winning three of the final weekend's six events in Manila, Philippines, Bleacher Report said.

    Bjornsson plays the role of Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane on “Game of Thrones.” Capping his first appearance in World’s Strongest Man competition, Bjornsson finished second in the 20-ton truck pull before winning the loading race to clinch first place.

    The victory made Bjornsson the first athlete to win World's Strongest Man, Europe's Strongest Man and the Arnold Strongman Classic in the same calendar year, Bleacher Report said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Game of Thrones' actor Hafthor Bjornsson wins World's Strongest Man title

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida State's Mike Martin becomes college baseball's winningest coach

  • Headline Goes Here

    New York may make 'fireman' and 'policeman' terms gender-neutral

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump's NRA speech criticized by French officials

  • Headline Goes Here

    LOOK: Princess Charlotte kisses Prince Louis in adorable photos by Kate…