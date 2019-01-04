DEARBORN, Mich. - Ford is expanding its recall on defective Takata airbag inflators to more than 953,000 vehicles, the company said Friday.
Vehicle models affected by the recall include certain 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, 2010 to 2011 Ford Ranger, 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ, 2010 to 2011 Mercury Milan, 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang. The recalled vehicles are limited to certain geographic zones.
Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries because of the issue. Dealers will replace the inflators.
A chemical used in the explosion that inflates the air bag deteriorates in high humidity and temperatures causing the metal canister to blow apart, which could lead to injury and death.
At least 180 people have been injured and 20 people killed by the faulty device.
The Takata airbag recall has affected 19 automakers and more than 42 million vehicles.
The recalls and criminal conviction forced Takata to file for bankruptcy protection.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
