Flickr to start deleting images in free accounts if account over limit

If you have a free Flickr account, you’re going to want to download the photos you’ve uploaded.
The photo storage site’s parent company, SmugMug, will delete any photos when your account surpasses the 1,000 photo limit implemented last year, PCMag reported.
The company changed free accounts from 1TB storage to 1,000 photos, Gizmodo reported.
The oldest images in qualifying accounts will be deleted first starting Tuesday, multiple media outlets have reported.
If you have fewer than 1,000 photos and videos on the server, then the accounts you have won’t be affected, PCMag reported.
You can let the videos and photos be deleted, download them or subscribe to Flickr Pro for $50 a year and receive unlimited storage with no ads.
If you don’t download them, the photos will be purged from Flickr’s system, BuzzFeed News reported. That means the company will not be able to retrieve them.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}