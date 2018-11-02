0 Father, 5-year-old daughter killed in pedestrian crash while trick-or-treating

DAVIE, Fla. - A Florida man and his 5-year-old daughter were killed Wednesday night while crossing the street while trick-or-treating, WSVN reported. The man’s 2-year-old daughter was injured, the television station reported.

Carlos Alvarado Amaya, 46, and Heidy Orellana Cruz were killed in a crosswalk in Davie after walking into the path of a Cadillac, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle, Jocelin Butterfield, 30, of Fort Lauderdale, saw Amaya and the girls but couldn't stop in time, hitting them with her car. WLPG reported.

“At this time there’s no indication that the driver was intoxicated or that excessive speed was a factor,” Davie police spokeswoman Viviana Gallindal told WFOR. “At this time we don’t have any charges pending.”

Amaya and Heidy were pronounced dead at the scene. Amaya’s other daughter, 2-year-old Kaylee Orellana Cruz, suffered a cut to her head and was taken to hospital, the television station reported.

It was the first time Heidy, a kindergartner, had gone trick-or-treating, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“The 2-year-old is good, thanks to God,” Kaylee’s mother, Maria Orellana Cruz, told the newspaper. “She got a little hit on the head, but she’s OK.”

Amaya was a landscaper originally from El Salvador, the Sun-Sentinel reported. His widow said she does not know what to do.

“I’m left here along with my kids,” Cruz, who also has a 15-year-old son, told the newspaper. “I don’t know how I’ll be able to send two bodies back to El Salvador. I don’t want to leave them here (because) he has all his family in El Salvador.”

A GoFundMe page was created to help Cruz pay for funeral expenses. More than $13,500 had been raised in 20 hours, according to the site.

