Facebook experiencing outage for users globally, spokesperson confirms

Facebook users across the globe have reported an outage of the social media site, and Facebook officials confirmed the issue Wednesday afternoon.
Not long after #FacebookDown began trending on Twitter, The Sun journalist Sean Keach tweeted the following statement from a Facebook spokesperson: "We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”
Users reported not being able to log into the Facebook website or access the app. An outage map on downdetector.com shows the areas globally where users are reporting issues. Areas that seemed to be especially affected include New England; Texas; Seattle; parts of Latin America, including Peru; the U.K.; India and the Philippines, according to The Verge.
A tweet from journalist Derek Gannon suggests the outage may be due to a hacking incident. This is unconfirmed.
Further information isn’t yet available.
