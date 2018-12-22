Extended holiday shopping hours: What time are stores opening, closing this weekend?

The countdown is on. It’s only hours before Christmas and if you haven’t finished your shopping, the time is now.
Below is a list of this weekend’s store hours for some retailers.
Hours vary by location. Check your local store for times.
Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 store hours:
- Barnes & Noble: Stores open until midnight on Saturday and Sunday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores open at 8 a.m. and close at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Belk’s: Stores open from 8 a.m. to midnight.
- Best Buy: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
- BJ's: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
- Bloomingdales: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Costco: Stores open on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Dollar General: Open until 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Dollar Tree: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- GameStop: Stores open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
- JCPenney: Many stores are open until midnight on Saturday and are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
- Kmart: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.
- Kohl's: Kohl’s is open 24 hours through Christmas Eve, when stores close at 6 p.m. ,
- Macy's: Stores are open 7 a.m. to midnight on the Saturday and Sunday.
- Sam's Club: Stores open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
- Stein Mart: Stores open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
- Target: Stores open 7 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.
- Walgreens: Stores that normally stay open for 24 hours will remain open 24 hours. Non-24 hour stores will be open until midnight.
- Walmart: Most Walmart stores are open 24-hours on Saturday and Sunday and close at 6 p.m. locally on Christmas Eve.
