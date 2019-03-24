  • Double feature: New craft beer can also develop film

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Dogfish Head Craft Brewery has developed a beer in collaboration with Kodak capable of processing Super 8 motion picture film.

    Sam Calagione, founder of the craft brewery, learned from a Kodak podcast that if a beer is acidic enough, it could be used to develop Super 8 film.

    The Dogfish Head SuperEight is a gose style brewed with eight ingredients: prickly pear, mango, boysenberry, blackberry, raspberry, elderberry, kiwi juices and toasted quinoa. Red Hawaiian sea salt is also used in the beer.

    Early samples of the beer were sent to the film company for testing and Kodak has fully embraced the alternative processing, offering step-by-step instructions to achieve the best results.

    Dogfish Head Craft Brewery developed the SuperEight beer which is capable of processing film. (Photo: Kodak)

    The beer will be distributed nationally next month.

