Dave Chappelle crashes Ohio couple's engagement photo shoot

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio - Dave Chappelle made an unexpected appearance in a couple’s engagement photoshoot in Yellow Springs, Ohio, over the weekend.
The stand-up comedian, who lives near the area, popped up in the background of Tommy Saunders and Emily Eldridge’s photo shoot at Yellow Springs Brewery.
Photographer Jaycee Brammer, of Jaycee Marie Photography, said in a Nov. 10 Facebook post that the couple was posing outside of the brewery when Chappelle crashed the session.
“So, I was shooting this engagement session at a brewery tonight and this dude photobombed us... idk, you may have heard of him. Dave something?? LOL NO FOR REAL GUYS! THE Dave Chappelle photobombed our shoot,” Brammer said in the post.
TRENDING STORIES:
“I’m going to have to quit photography now because how will I ever beat this? I just can’t. HUGE shoutout to the man himself. He was so nice and truly made our day.”
“We were outside taking some pics and he was nearby,” Saunders said on Facebook. “I asked if he would join us... at first he wasn’t about it, but then he said he would ‘photobomb’ us.
“Pretty cool of him to do, it made for a memorable day.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}