Coyote bites 7-year-old girl in Oregon

A 7-year-old Oregon girl was bitten by a coyote outside her home in Portland, KATU reported.
The child had just gotten off her school bus and was walking toward her house, located in a wooded area, when the coyote approached her and bit her on the leg, the television station reported.
Multnomah County Animal Services spokesman Jay LeVitre said the girl was taken to a hospital and treated in case the animal was rabid, KATU reported.
Michelle Dennehy, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman, told KATU that in general, coyote attacks are extremely rare.
"With any animal, and coyotes are no exception, we see more problems when, for example, they’re being fed and they become habituated to an area," Denehy told the television station.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}