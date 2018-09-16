0 Couple reschedules wedding due to storm, donates flowers to cancer patients

CONCORD, N.C. - A North Carolina couple whose wedding was rescheduled due to Hurricane Florence have made sure their flowers won’t go to waste.

The couple, along with their florist, donated the floral arrangements to patients at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Concord, WSOC reported.

As each patient finished their chemotherapy or infusion treatment, they were given their pick of the arrangements.

“Anytime anyone does anything nice for someone who’s going through cancer, it’s wonderful,” said patient Patricia Riser. “And flowers, of course, are just great. And everybody, everybody loves flowers, and I love flowers, too.”

Riser sent her thanks to the couple.

“I think it’s wonderful that you thought enough of someone else, especially during this time that you’re going through because you had to cancel your wedding, that you were thoughtful enough to think of someone else. It’s just amazing that people can do that when they’re going through things too, and we learned that not only are we going through something but other people go through things, too,” Riser said.

Atrium Health’s Laura Blackwell called it a bright spot for patients, WSOC reported.

“The patients were thrilled when they saw all the beautiful flowers being brought in. We’re happy to know that they were going to (be) able to get those flowers when they left today from their infusion,” she said.

While North Carolina remains under the cloud of now-Tropical Storm Florence, the patients who took home those fresh flowers will have a reminder that there are good things in the world.

“To think they would be so generous that they would want to contribute to the community and be so concerned about the joy of people they didn’t know is pretty special,” Blackwell said. “That doesn’t happen very often and it’s always a blessing to be able to see that.”

