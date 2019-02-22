Couple on way to birth loses unborn child in car accident

WOOD COUNTY, Texas - A Texas couple en route to the hospital to have their first child was seriously injured in a car wreck and lost their unborn child, KLTV reported.
Jessica Mitchell, 20, and Justin Mitchell, 23, were injured as they were traveling to the Sulphur Springs hospital Tuesday morning, the television station reported. Jessica Mitchell was to be induced by doctors, but they were involved in a wreck when Justin Mitchell swerved to avoid a branch lying in the road, KLTV reported.
The couple were found in a ditch after more than hour, the television station reported.
Jessica Mitchell suffered a broken neck. According to her adoptive mother, Brenda Mize, the expectant mother needed four hours and a cesarean section to assess her injuries, KLTV reported.
“The baby didn’t make it,” Mize told the television station.
Mize said Justin Mitchell suffered a broken pelvis and back injuries.
The Mitchells were able to see their baby boy, whom they had named Sebastian, before they were moved to intensive care, KLTV reported.
“It’s just a really hard situation, and these kids need love and prayer,” Mize told the television station.
The Mitchells do not have insurance, but a GoFundMe page has already produced more than $5,300 in donations.
