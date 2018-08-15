Cinnabon, Carvel team up for churro ice cream sandwich

Cinnabon and Carvel are bringing two sweets together for a new menu item: Churro Ice Cream Sandwich.
Delish reported that the company has launched the Cinnabon Churro Swirl and Churro Frosting Sandwich -- both include a swirled, circular churro with cinnamon sugar.
As an extra indulgence, the company joined Carvel to create the Churro Ice Cream Sandwich, which is at some locations of Cinnabon bakeries.
“We are thrilled to incorporate our signature Cinnabon swirl to our irresistible Churros,” Cinnabon President Kristen Hartman said in a statement. “An innovative spin on a classic treat our fans know and love, our Churro Swirls are made with the same quality ingredients as our cinnamon rolls and provide another way to enjoy our iconic baked goods.”
The treat is only available for a limited time. One Churro Swirl is $2.49 and the Frosting Sandwich is $4.99, with the ice cream sandwich likely around the same price.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Do you know her? Body found in landfill has several distinctive tattoos
- Mom killed shielding children from car on 1st day of school
- Georgia deputy's 4-year-old granddaughter killed in crash
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}