0 Children with disabilities will strut Halloween costumes in fashion show

HOUSTON - A stroll -- and in some cases, a roll -- down a runway will help Texas kids with disabilities rock their Halloween fashions, KHOU reported.

The Stroll and Roll will be held Oct. 20 in Houston. It is sponsored by the John Fair III Spinal Cord Injury Foundation, which hosts events for youths with disabilities so they can bond with one another, the television station reported.

Children will be fitted with Halloween costumes made by students at the Houston Art Institute, and then they will walk or -- if in a wheelchair -- roll down a runway, KHOU reported.

“This fashion show is going to be off the chain this year,” John Fair, III, one of the participants, told the television station.

The foundation in his name was started by Fair and his mother, Cassandra.

“It’s very important we get back on our feet again, get back to walking again, regaining our youth,” Fair said.

Three years of surgery to repair scoliosis left Fair paralyzed from the chest down.

“It’s hard sometimes, but that’s life,” he told KHOU.

“For awhile, he was very, very depressed, but the Williams Syndrome kicked in,” Cassandra told the television station. “It’s characterized by really no matter what you’re going through, you’re going to see the bright side of it. You’re going to focus on the positive and not the negative.”

One of those positive thoughts was a fashion show to help kids cope with disabilities by having some fun.

“Everyone likes fashion shows,” Fair told KHOU.

It may not be “Project Runway,” but it is a heartwarming event.

“It makes you just so proud to be a part of something like this, and how you want to get more people involved and what could we do to make this a bigger event,” Manisha Sista, whose husband’s business sponsors the event, told the television station.

