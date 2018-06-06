0 Child porn investigation: Disney World, Legoland employees among 11 arrested

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement officials in Polk County, Florida, have announced the arrest of nearly a dozen men accused of possessing, promoting and distributing child pornography.

Two of the men worked for companies that cater to children or families. Two others were a driver for a Boy Scout troop and a former teacher.

Sheriff Grady Judd said 660 felony charges were filed against 11 suspects and more charges are pending, WSVN reported.

In May, we made 11 arrests for possession & distribution of child porn. Sheriff Judd will discuss the investigation & arrests @ 1:30 p.m. today. Click here to read the news release: https://t.co/JuiRZiwuuN pic.twitter.com/AvBiPPoLho — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) June 5, 2018

Roger Catey, 53, was a product manager at Walt Disney World’s costumes department until Monday, WTSP reported. He was charged with 34 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child.

Rickie Vargas-Garcia, 30, was a builder for Legoland, owned by Merlin Entertainment. He faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, WTSP reported.

Edward Zaborowski III, 48, said he was a driver for his son’s Boy Scout troop, WSVN reported. He was charged with 64 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of sexual performance of a child.

Donald Marich, 69, had an annual pass for Walt Disney World. The former teacher from Arizona said he lives alone and that he’d visit the theme park by himself, WSVN reported. He faces 16 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of promotion of child pornography.

A 16-year-old was also arrested and was charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography, WTSP reported. Detectives said they found files showing child pornography with children as young as 1 to 2 years old.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Guardians of Innocence II, an undercover investigation into child pornography, WTSP reported.

