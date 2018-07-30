  • Buckhead Village shopping: Boutiques, specialty shops directory

    Atlanta is overflowing with shopping options spread throughout the city, but the Buckhead Village area is one of the most popular upscale shopping destinations. There is a wide array of luxury boutiques and specialty stores to choose from. Here's a directory of stores that can be found in the Buckhead Village district.

    Accessories/clothing stores:

    Akris
    213 Buckhead Ave. NE
    470-440-3193
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-5 p.m.

    Akris is one of the many women's clothing stores that can be found in Buckhead village area. Shoppers can expect to find designer handbags, clothing and accessories.

    Bonobos 
    3021 Bolling Way
    678-215-1617
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Originally opened to just sell men's pants, Bonobos boutique has expanded into selling shirts, suits and wedding attire.

    Christian Dior
    3070 Bolling Way NE
    404-842-0597
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Luxury designer fashion for both men and women. Shoppers will also find fragrances, jewelry and makeup in the store.

    Christian Louboutin
    3062 Bolling Way NE
    770-225-0280
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    High-end designer shoes for both men and women, handbags and luxe leather goods.

    Hermes 
    262 Buckhead Ave. NE
    404-233-1011
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: Closed

    French boutique that offers both men's and women's fashion, specializing in opulent leather handbags, vibrant scarves and jewelry.

    Intermix
    3031 Bolling Way NE
    404-816-8190
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Women's clothing boutique carrying designer items from around the world. Designers range from Alexander McQueen and Carolina K to Dolce & Gabbana.

    Jimmy Choo
    120 Buckhead Ave. NE
    404-475-2800
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Luxury shoes and accessories for both men and women.

    Joie
    260 Buckhead Ave., #C307
    678-420-1320
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Casual women's boutique with sophisticated clothing, luxurious fabrics, shoes, handbags and more.

    Luna
    247 Buckhead Ave. NE A102
    404-233-5344
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-5 p.m.

    Luna is a women's boutique known for its designer denim selection and wide variety of styles.

    Moncler
    3056 Bolling Way NE
    404-334-6770
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Moncler offers a variety of fine clothing options and down jackets for men, women and children.

    Planet Blue
    284 Buckhead Way NE C320
    404-996-2309
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Women's boutique carrying everything from activewear to swimsuits.

    Robert Talbott 
    3035 Peachtree Road
    404-565-4819
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Sophisticated men's clothing store with bright sports shirts, neck ties and accessories.

    Tod's 
    211 Buckhead Ave.
    404-467-8713
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Italian leather footwear and bags for men and women.

    Vilebrequin
    256 Buckhead Ave. NE
    404-816-2844
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    Luxury brand of swimwear and clothing for men, women and children.

    Cosmetics/beauty stores:

    diptyque
    3010 Bolling Way NE
    404-846-0602
    Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

    French boutique carrying luxury candles, home fragrances and body care products.

    L'occitane
    262 Buckhead Ave., Space #C322
    404-869-8400
    Hours: Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: noon-7 p.m.

    French beauty store carrying high-quality skincare, beauty products and lotions.


