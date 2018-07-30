0 Buckhead Village shopping: Boutiques, specialty shops directory

Atlanta is overflowing with shopping options spread throughout the city, but the Buckhead Village area is one of the most popular upscale shopping destinations. There is a wide array of luxury boutiques and specialty stores to choose from. Here's a directory of stores that can be found in the Buckhead Village district.



Accessories/clothing stores:



Akris

213 Buckhead Ave. NE

470-440-3193

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-5 p.m.



Akris is one of the many women's clothing stores that can be found in Buckhead village area. Shoppers can expect to find designer handbags, clothing and accessories.



Bonobos

3021 Bolling Way

678-215-1617

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Originally opened to just sell men's pants, Bonobos boutique has expanded into selling shirts, suits and wedding attire.



Christian Dior

3070 Bolling Way NE

404-842-0597

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Luxury designer fashion for both men and women. Shoppers will also find fragrances, jewelry and makeup in the store.



Christian Louboutin

3062 Bolling Way NE

770-225-0280

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



High-end designer shoes for both men and women, handbags and luxe leather goods.



Hermes

262 Buckhead Ave. NE

404-233-1011

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: Closed



French boutique that offers both men's and women's fashion, specializing in opulent leather handbags, vibrant scarves and jewelry.



Intermix

3031 Bolling Way NE

404-816-8190

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Women's clothing boutique carrying designer items from around the world. Designers range from Alexander McQueen and Carolina K to Dolce & Gabbana.



Jimmy Choo

120 Buckhead Ave. NE

404-475-2800

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Luxury shoes and accessories for both men and women.



Joie

260 Buckhead Ave., #C307

678-420-1320

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Casual women's boutique with sophisticated clothing, luxurious fabrics, shoes, handbags and more.



Luna

247 Buckhead Ave. NE A102

404-233-5344

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-5 p.m.



Luna is a women's boutique known for its designer denim selection and wide variety of styles.



Moncler

3056 Bolling Way NE

404-334-6770

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Moncler offers a variety of fine clothing options and down jackets for men, women and children.



Planet Blue

284 Buckhead Way NE C320

404-996-2309

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Women's boutique carrying everything from activewear to swimsuits.



Robert Talbott

3035 Peachtree Road

404-565-4819

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Sophisticated men's clothing store with bright sports shirts, neck ties and accessories.



Tod's

211 Buckhead Ave.

404-467-8713

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Italian leather footwear and bags for men and women.



Vilebrequin

256 Buckhead Ave. NE

404-816-2844

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



Luxury brand of swimwear and clothing for men, women and children.



Cosmetics/beauty stores:



diptyque

3010 Bolling Way NE

404-846-0602

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: noon-6 p.m.



French boutique carrying luxury candles, home fragrances and body care products.



L'occitane

262 Buckhead Ave., Space #C322

404-869-8400

Hours: Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: noon-7 p.m.



French beauty store carrying high-quality skincare, beauty products and lotions.

