0 Atlanta malls directory: Where to shop in Atlanta

Whether you like wearing designer clothes or finding deals at departments stores, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to shopping in Atlanta. Here's a guide to popular Atlanta malls.



Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Drive NW

404-410-4010

Hours: Vary by business/restaurant



Atlantic Station is an open-air shopping center with 35 stores that are a mixture of home furnishing shops, boutiques, clothing and jewelry stores. While Dillard's is Atlantic Station's only department store, there's a DSW for shoe lovers and a Target for those looking for good deals. There's also the Atlanta Falcons Official Team Store where fans can grab a souvenir or two. Atlantic Station restaurants range from local favorites and national chains, including California Pizza Kitchen and Yard House.



Cumberland Mall

2860 Cumberland Mall SE

770-435-2206

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.to 9 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.



Cumberland Mall offers shoppers a wide variety of shopping options ranging from large department stores like Sears and Macy's to smaller clothing stores like Banana Republic and American Eagle, as well as several health and beauty stores. Mall restaurants include options like The Cheesecake Factory, Chick-Fil-A, Cinnabon and Jason's Deli.



Greenbriar Mall

2841 Greenbriar Pkwy. SW

404-344-6611

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.to 9 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.



Originally opened in 1965, Greenbriar Mall has been an Atlanta shopping destination for decades.



The mall is home to two department stores, Burlington Coat Factory and Macy's, and clothing stores like Citi Trends, C&J Menswear, Catherine's and Pink Clove. Additionally, there are several shoe stores within the mall including Foot Action, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Top Line Shoes and Pay Less Shoe Source. Jewelry stores include Diamond Ring & Company, Glitz Jewelers and Gold & Diamond Castle. The mall boasts over a dozen eateries including Piccadilly Cafeteria, The Sleepy Potato and Checkers. For a quick meal, there are fast-food options like Chick-Fil-A and Captain D's.



Lenox Square

3393 Peachtree Road NE

404-233-6767

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Located in the upscale neighborhood of Buckhead, Lenox Square is one of the city's most premier shopping destinations. The mall features high-end designer stores like Burberry, Diane Von Furstenberg, Louis Vuitton and Nieman Marcus. The mall also includes several luxury jewelry stores, an Apple store and specialty shops.



Phipps Plaza

3500 Peachtree Road NE

404-261-7910

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 5:30 p.m.



Phipps Plaza is another upscale shopping destination in Atlanta's Buckhead area. It boasts more than 100 stores with luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci, Versace and Giorgio Armani. The LEGOLAND Discovery Center is another big draw to the shopping center, as well as the AMC movie theater that's home to 14 screens.



The Mall West End

850 Oak St. SW

404-755-1001

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.to 9 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.



Located a short drive from downtown Atlanta, The Mall West End has over 50 shops that range from beauty stores and hair salons to jewelry stores and trendy boutiques. Apparel stores include NY Styles, Citi Trends, Rainbow Apparel and more. Beaut stores and hair salons include the Beauty Depot, Perfume Paradise, True Hair Atlanta and Salon Legacy.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.