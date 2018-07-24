0 Best Atlanta antique shops

Whether you're a serious collector or just looking for something unique to add to your home, here are the best Atlanta antique stores to satisfy your shopping needs.



Broad Street Antique Mall

3550 Broad St.

770-458-6316

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Originally opened in 1979, the Broad Street Antique Mall is an Atlanta staple when it comes to antiquing. The mall spans 20,000 square feet and features more than 200 dealers offering everything from china and glassware to sports collectibles and vintage toys.



Highland Row Antiques

628 North Highland Ave. NE

404-815-8830

Hours: Monday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Highland Row Antiques is home to 25 different dealers with enough merchandise to fill up an entire 10,000-square-foot building. There, you can expect to find a mixture of vintage and modern pieces with high-end furniture, elegant rugs, vibrant works of art and lots of home decor.



Historic Roswell Antiques and Interiors

970 Canton St.

678-587-5774

Hours: Monday to Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Historic Roswell Antiques and Interiors is filled to the brim with statement pieces that range from large armoires and glitzy chandeliers to smaller pieces of wall art and rugs. The store's expansive selection of goods has been carefully curated to have the perfect combination of vintage items and trendy, new novelty pieces that keeps shoppers coming back.



Kudzu Antique Market

2928 E Ponce De Leon Ave.

404-373-6498

Hours: Monday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Arguably one of Atlanta's most eclectic antique stores, the Kudzu Antique Market has offered shoppers a little bit of everything for more than three decades. The store is constantly named of of the best Atlanta antique shops and has even been featured on "American Pickers" and HGTV. With over 25,000 square feet of shopping space, you'll find items ranging from retro furniture and popular vintage signs to repurposed lighting fixtures and up-cycled metal workings. There's a sprawling outdoor garden section through which shoppers can browse.

Paris on Ponce

716 Ponce De Leon Place NE

404-249-9965

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.



Plan to spend plenty of time perusing the 46,000-square-foot space that makes up Atlanta's popular Paris on Ponce antique store. While the shop is one of the largest antique stores in the city, it's also known for its wide variety of merchandise that encompasses everything from mid-century modern furniture to novelty items and sports memorabilia.



Red Baron's Antiques

801 Atlanta St.

770-640-4604

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Red Baron's Antiques is a 60,000-square-foot antique shop and auction house that carries some of the rarest and unique items you'll find anywhere in the city. Collectibles that can be found at Red Baron include high-end jewelry, fine art, vintage signs and rare games. It also carries larger items such as display cabinets, marble mantles, outdoor fountains, sculptures and classic cars.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.