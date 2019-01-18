Britain's Prince Philip involved in car accident that injured two others

NORFOLK, England - Britain’s Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth and the father and grandfather of two future kings, Prince Charles and Prince William, respectively, was involved in a car accident Thursday afternoon (local time) in Norfolk near the queen’s Sandringham estate, according to news reports.
The prince, 97, was driving a Land Rover, which overturned during a collision with another car, but the Duke of Edinburgh walked away unscathed, the BBC reported.
A witness told the BBC that the duke was “very, very shocked,” but he was not injured and did not need medical treatment.
The Telegraph said the Duke had to be pulled from the SUV's sunroof.
Two women in the other vehicle did need treatment for minor injuries. They were treated and released from a local hospital.
Both drivers were given breath tests to check for alcohol and both tested negative.
The queen and Prince Philip have been staying at Sandringham since Christmas. The duke still drives at 97 and some say only the queen could convince him to hand over his keys.
#PrincePhilip crash: Duke 'asked if everyone else was alright' after car 'tumbled' across road, leaving him bleeding https://t.co/RuxAHLhJDy pic.twitter.com/rVlY5xTbt8— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 18, 2019
