‘Bohemian Rhapsody' first teaser trailer released

Fans of the rock gods Queen are getting their first look at the upcoming biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
20th Century Fox released the first teaser trailer for the film that stars Rami Malek as frontman Freddie Mercury in the film that shows their rise to fame, their near-breakup and their epic reunion at Live Aid. It also includes all of the band’s iconic songs, like the movie title’s inspiration “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
“Bohemian Rhapsody” hits theaters Nov. 2. It also features Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon and Gwilym Lee as Bryan May.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}