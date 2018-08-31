  • Body of 3-year-old girl found in duffel bag identified, mother arrested

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LAS VEGAS - A toddler, who was found dead stuffed inside a duffel bag inside a closet in a Las Vegas home, has been identified and her cause of death confirmed.

    Dejah Hunt, 3, died from blunt force trauma, the Clark County coroner reported, ruling her death a homicide, according to KVVU-TV.

    The little girl was found on Aug. 23 after her mother, Aisha Thomas, 29, made a 911 call to report her missing. Thomas was arrested the following day after police said discrepancies in Thomas’ story caused them to search her home for a second time, where they discovered the toddler’s body in the closet, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.  

    Thomas is jailed without bail and her three other children, all younger than 3, are in the care of Clark County Child Protective Services.

    GoFundMe page was started for the family and has raised more than $2,100 of its $5,000 goal.

     

