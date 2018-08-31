Ariana Grande performs at Aretha Franklin's funeral, some remark about short dress in church

DETROIT - Ariana Grande once again performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the home-going service for Aretha Franklin.
Although she wore a leather-looking number with thigh-high boots on “The Tonight Show” Aug. 17, Grande opted for a short black dress and pointed-toe heels at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.
She sounded just as good as she did on the late-night talk show, but her dress got many talking on Twitter. Some remarked that was inappropriate for the event.
Um Ariana Grande, this a church service. Nobody coulda helped that chyle find a more conservative outfit? 😐#ArethaFranklinHomegoing— Drew Comments (@sjs856) August 31, 2018
Church elders looking at Ariana Grande #AreathaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/Ud2zeFF8pY— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 31, 2018
Ariana Grande baby that’s not what you wear to a funeral #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/LZgv6yUrNJ— Just Shauna (@OpulentBravado) August 31, 2018
Others noted that former President Bill Clinton appeared to pay special attention to the performance.
Bill Clinton is a REALLY big fan of Ariana Grande. pic.twitter.com/o6DYlhp85s— Sam (@miggsmiggsmiggs) August 31, 2018
Bill Clinton smiling, open mouthed, at Ariana Grande while she sings “A Natural Woman” is…— Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 31, 2018
The way Bill Clinton is looking at Ariana Grande at the Aretha Franklin memorial is making me uncomfortable 🙃— Maria Carroll (@maria_carroll14) August 31, 2018
Feedback seemed generally positive at the church, however. After the performance, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III, who officiated the service, praised her performance and joked that he initially thought Grande was a fast-food menu item.
“When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought it was something new on Taco Bell,” Ellis said.
