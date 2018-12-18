Alfonso Ribeiro sues 'Fortnite' & 'NBA 2K' makers for taking his dance moves

It’s not unusual for pop culture to bleed into video games, but it’s a different ballgame when video game programmers fully copy iconic moves without the creator’s permission.
That’s the line that Alfonso Ribeiro said the makers of “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K” crossed when they used his dance known as “The Carlton Dance” in the video games, The Associated Press reported.
Ribeiro has filed two separate lawsuits against “Fortnite” creator Epic Games and 2K Sports creator Take-Two Interactive for using the dance he made famous on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the AP reported.
He is asking the courts to order both companies to stop using the dance.
Ribeiro is trying to to copyright his dance.
Both companies did not respond to the AP’s requests for comment.
