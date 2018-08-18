Aldi to sell wine Advent calendars this fall

Aldi is selling an adult version of the popular holiday Advent calendar featuring a mini bottle of wine for every day of December leading up to Christmas.
The Germany-based grocery store chain will sell a cheese version, too.
Remember when you thought the chocolate-filled ones were fun?: https://t.co/aGp3nMMIJa via @TastingTable— ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) August 15, 2018
Aldi will start selling the wine Advent calendar in the United States on Nov. 7, officials told Food & Wine magazine.
The wine calendar will contain 24 miniature bottles of red, white and bubbly -- including pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, merlot, malbec and other blends.
Last year’s wine Advent calendar, sold only in Europe, contained the equivalent of six bottles of wine.
The cheese Advent calendar promises to pair perfectly, containing 24 different cheese samples leading up to Christmas Day on Dec. 25.
Both speciality Advent calendars will only be available for a limited time, an Aldi official told Food & Wine.
The wine calendar is expected to sell for $69.99 and the cheese version is expected to retail for $12.99.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}