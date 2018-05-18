  • Adorable puppy brought into police station wasn't a dog at all

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BARTLETT, Ill. - A kind-hearted resident of Bartlett, Illinois, with a sharp eye, noticed an adorable puppy on the side of a busy road last week and brought it to the village police department.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Bartlett police were smitten, as well, which was apparent in a tweet the department sent out.

    “He was quite the attraction at the PD,” the department said.

    The only thing … the puppy wasn’t a dog at all. 

    “Actually, the puppy turned out to be a coyote!” Bartlett PD said.

    Officers took the baby coyote to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center.

    The puppy was dehydrated, but had no other injuries, according to WMAQ-TV.

    "If she progresses nicely and we don't find any other issues over the week, we will most likely transfer her to another rehabber who has young pups close to her size," Willowbrook officials told WMAQ.

    >> Related: Sheriff rescues terrified dog from water; see the rescue and reunion 

    The center doesn’t have any other coyotes in its care right now.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Adorable puppy brought into police station wasn't a dog at all

  • Headline Goes Here

    Soldier reunited with dog she rescued during Iraq tour

  • Headline Goes Here

    New autism research could predict whether children as young as 3 months…

  • Headline Goes Here

    WWII bomber Memphis Belle draws thousands at Air Force museum

  • Headline Goes Here

    Royal gambling fever: Who's walking Meghan Markle down the aisle, will…