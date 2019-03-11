  • 3-year-old Texas boy dies in fire while babysitter goes to store

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - A 3-year-old boy who was left home alone while his babysitter went to the store died in a fire early Monday morning, KTRK reported.

    The fire at an apartment complex in southwestern Harris County occurred around 1:30 a.m., investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told the television station.

    The mother of Gio Lyles, 3, left the toddler with a 19-year-old woman, KHOU reported. According to investigators, the teenager left the sleeping child to go to the store, but when she returned she saw heavy smoke coming from the apartment, the television station reported.

    Fire officials told KTRK the fire was ignited from the kitchen stove.

    Gio was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The teen was treated for smoke inhalation, the television station reported.

