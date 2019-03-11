3-year-old Texas boy dies in fire while babysitter goes to store

HOUSTON - A 3-year-old boy who was left home alone while his babysitter went to the store died in a fire early Monday morning, KTRK reported.
The fire at an apartment complex in southwestern Harris County occurred around 1:30 a.m., investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told the television station.
The mother of Gio Lyles, 3, left the toddler with a 19-year-old woman, KHOU reported. According to investigators, the teenager left the sleeping child to go to the store, but when she returned she saw heavy smoke coming from the apartment, the television station reported.
Sweet little boy. This is Gio Lyles. Mom says her cousin was babysitting him while she was at work. That’s when the fire happened. Gio died this morning. Mom says he was 3 (not 2 as investigators previously said). #abc13 https://t.co/FFGqklqRTG pic.twitter.com/FKJFmBFEUV— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 11, 2019
Fire officials told KTRK the fire was ignited from the kitchen stove.
Gio was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The teen was treated for smoke inhalation, the television station reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- No jail time for teen who killed three people crossing street
- Joycelyn Savage's family says audio tapes prove she was brainwashed by R. Kelly
- Ethiopian crash victims were aid workers, doctors, students
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}