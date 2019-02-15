3 boys buy Valentine's Day flowers for every girl at middle school

OLATHE, Kan. - Three boys at a middle school made sure that every girl felt special on Valentine’s Day.
It’s not surprising that one of the Kansas cupids was named Valentine.
Eighth-grader Tristan Valentine, seventh-grader Kyan Rice and sixth-grader Lincoln Holmes pooled their money to buy flowers for all 270 girls and 70 female staff members at Summit Trail Middle School in Olathe, KMBC reported.
The three boys got to school early Thursday with buckets of carnations and passed out the flowers to every girl at the school.
'I got chills seeing it happen': Olathe students buy flowers for every girl at school on Valentine's Day https://t.co/QzarCE9FCL pic.twitter.com/nDlSxfu0Y2— KMBC (@kmbc) February 15, 2019
“We wanted every girl to feel important and special on Valentine’s Day,” Valentine told KMBC. “We worked hard to make sure it was going to be a surprise to everybody. I only told a few friends, and the girls seemed surprised and happy.”
"I thought it was a great opportunity to give back because being able to make every girl in school at Summit Trail happy on Valentine's Day means a whole lot to everybody," Rice told KSHB.
Summit Trail Principal Sarah Guerrero knew about the plan in advance and eagerly approved it. She told KMBC it was “refreshing to see three young men go out of their way to make others feel happy.”
“I got chills seeing it happen,” Guerrero told the television station. “The ladies were so excited. It gives them something to look up to and feel good about themselves.”
Holmes said other boys said they wished they had thought of the idea.
“One guy even tried to buy a flower for $5 from me,” Holmes told KMBC. “Summit Trail is a special school. And who knows, maybe we started a new tradition here.”
