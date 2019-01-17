2 dead, 1 hurt after customer opens fire at Alabama IHOP, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two men, including the suspected gunman, are dead and another man hurt after gunfire erupted late Wednesday at an Alabama IHOP, authorities said.
2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Huntsville, Ala. IHOP shooting. pic.twitter.com/LzOHIQFCYS— Ashley Remkus (@aremkus1) January 17, 2019
According to AL.com and WHNT, the customer and an employee began arguing at the restaurant near Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall, police said. The customer went to his car, came back with a handgun and opened fire about 9:50 p.m., police said.
One employee was killed and another hospitalized with "non-life-threatening injuries," WHNT reported. The suspected gunman also died, but it wasn't immediately clear who shot him, AL.com reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Forsyth County man charged with plot to attack White House, FBI says
- High school football star arrested at school on murder charges
- Boy suspended for unintentionally using counterfeit money in lunch line
Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or victims.
We are on the scene of a call at IHOP at Drake Ave and the Parkway. There was a report of a shooting with possible victims. At this time we are talking with witnesses and attempting to learn more. @WAAYTV @waff48 @aremkus1 @rocketcitynow @whnt— Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) January 17, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}