  • 2 dead, 1 hurt after customer opens fire at Alabama IHOP, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two men, including the suspected gunman, are dead and another man hurt after gunfire erupted late Wednesday at an Alabama IHOP, authorities said.

    According to AL.com and WHNT, the customer and an employee began arguing at the restaurant near Huntsville's Parkway Place Mall, police said. The customer went to his car, came back with a handgun and opened fire about 9:50 p.m., police said. 

    One employee was killed and another hospitalized with "non-life-threatening injuries," WHNT reported. The suspected gunman also died, but it wasn't immediately clear who shot him, AL.com reported.

    Police have not yet released the names of the suspect or victims.

