150-year-old Bible survives not one, but two fires over its history

PLOVER, Wis. - The word of God will not burn at a church in Wisconsin.
A fire burned down the Springs United Methodist Church in Plover, Wisconsin, Monday.
But as congregants got to their house of worship to say goodbye, they were surprised that the original church Bible was not only recovered, but it survived the blaze, WSAW reported.
The first time the bible survived a fire was in the 1950s when the original St. Paul’s church located in downtown Stevens Point caught on fire. https://t.co/vAv01rWmOD— WSAW (@WSAW) March 20, 2019
And it wasn’t the first time the church that housed the Bible burned, but the good book did not. The Bible was inside another church in the town of Stevens Point that burned in the mid-1900s, USA Today reported.
“This Bible has survived two fires, in two different churches. We can’t open it anymore because of its age, but I think it’s a great testament to our faith that still stands strong,” Pastor Tim O’Brien told WSAW.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Multiple arrests made in burglary at high-end Buckhead jewelry store, sources say
- Bo Dukes sentenced to 25 years for covering up Tara Grinstead's murder
- Country singer killed in accidental shooting with video prop gun
The Bible was the only thing firefighters were asked to recover from the debris.
It was kept in a glass case, church officials told USA Today.
The inside of the church was destroyed. The only thing left standing was the brick shell, WSAW reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}