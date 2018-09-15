10-year-old girl found dead after week-long search; Arrest made

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A 41-year-old Alaska man was arrested by federal authorities, hours after a 10-year-old girl was found dead after being missing for more than a week, the Anchorage Daily News reported.
Peter Wilson, of Kotzebue, was arrested Friday evening in connection with the disappearance of Ashley Johnson-Barr, whose body was found east of Kotzebue earlier in the day.
Wilson faces charges of making false statements to a federal agent, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Wilson was being transferred to Anchorage to face the charges, KTUU reported.
The girl was found dead Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers.
She was first reported missing on Sept. 6 after she failed to return home from a local playground, the Daily News reported.
Johnson-Barr's father, Walter "Scotty" Barr said in a text message to the Daily News that his daughter was a "very happy person" who "always had a smile no matter what."
Troopers said the investigation is continuing, KTUU reported.
