  • 10-year-old girl found dead after week-long search; Arrest made

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A 41-year-old Alaska man was arrested by federal authorities, hours after a 10-year-old girl was found dead after being missing for more than a week, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

    Peter Wilson, of Kotzebue, was arrested Friday evening in connection with the disappearance of Ashley Johnson-Barr, whose body was found east of Kotzebue earlier in the day.

    Wilson faces charges of making false statements to a federal agent, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

    Wilson was being transferred to Anchorage to face the charges, KTUU reported.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The girl was found dead Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers.

    She was first reported missing on Sept. 6 after she failed to return home from a local playground, the Daily News reported.

    Johnson-Barr's father, Walter "Scotty" Barr said in a text message to the Daily News that his daughter was a "very happy person" who "always had a smile no matter what."

    Troopers said the investigation is continuing, KTUU reported. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories