'RHOA' star Peter Thomas released from jail, resolves alleged check fraud case

MIAMI - Peter Thomas has resolved issues that led to his arrest in Miami last week.
The ex-husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey was arrested Friday after he got off a plane from Jamaica to Miami. He reportedly had an outstanding warrant in Louisiana, where he allegedly wrote a check for $4,000 that bounced.
E! News reported that Thomas was released Wednesday.
“It was an unfortunate misunderstanding. There was no intent on Mr. Thomas part to not pay,” Thomas’ attorney, Keith Doley, told E! News. “There was a misunderstanding about a performance that didn't happen. It’s all been resolved.”
Doley said he delivered a $4,000 check on behalf of his client and said St. John the Baptist Parish’s district attorney will not be pursuing charges.
Soon after his release, Thomas took to Instagram with a message to his followers from his Miami residence.
“Hey Instagram world. I can not sleep because I’m still (expletive) up over the last six days,” Thomas said. “But you know what? Feels so blessed to be in my bed tonight. That I can get up and go to the shower, restroom, the refrigerator, the balcony to go look outside, and I don’t have to ask permission to.”
Thomas, a businessman who owns multiple clubs in Charlotte, North Carolina and one in Miami, said he would speak more about the incident later on.
