  • Teacher gets life-saving kidney transplant from co-worker who was perfect match

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County teacher with a failing kidney got the ultimate gift of life from a co-worker she barely knew. 

    NaKisha Wynn and Tiffany Austin both work at Woodland Elementary School. Wynn was in dire need of a kidney but had been told she may have to wait five years for the perfect match. 

    That's when Tiffany Austin stepped in. Austin, a school social worker, said she felt God had called on her to see if she was a match, and as it turns out, she was. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes talked to both women about their remarkable journey. 

    The inspiring story of how a woman help save the life of a co-worker she barely knew, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories