Teacher gets life-saving kidney transplant from co-worker who was perfect match

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County teacher with a failing kidney got the ultimate gift of life from a co-worker she barely knew.
NaKisha Wynn and Tiffany Austin both work at Woodland Elementary School. Wynn was in dire need of a kidney but had been told she may have to wait five years for the perfect match.
That's when Tiffany Austin stepped in. Austin, a school social worker, said she felt God had called on her to see if she was a match, and as it turns out, she was.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes talked to both women about their remarkable journey.
I barely blinked during this interview, & no matter how hard I tried to fight the tears, it didn’t work. Hearing the journey of a teacher who needed a kidney, couldn’t find a match, & then got a kidney from a coworker she barely knew, was amazing. Story at 4 pic.twitter.com/qmVIVO5Cax— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 14, 2019
The inspiring story of how a woman help save the life of a co-worker she barely knew, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
