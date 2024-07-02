Stolen car suspect hits officer trying to lay spike strips during chase into Georgia

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A Tennessee officer is hospitalized after being hit by a car during a chase into Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday evening, East Ridge Ofc. Alan Resendiz was trying to lay spike strips to stop the car, Ta’Bious Tezmon Wheat, 22, from Clarksville, TN, was driving.

East Ridge police said Wheat swerved across several lanes and hit Resendiz while speeding.

According to officials, Wheat continued to drive south on Interstate 75 into Georgia while officers rendered aid to Resendiz.

TRENDING STORIES:

Wheat was later arrested in Whitfield County and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

Resendiz was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He is currently stable although facing months of recovery, the department said.

Friends and family have set up an account for online donations in support of Resendiz’s recovery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Over and out! Duluth cop shares heartwarming sign off for K9 after 6 years of service





©2024 Cox Media Group