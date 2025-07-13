South GA man dies after fireworks explosion

VIDALIA, Ga. — A man died following a fireworks incident in southeast Georgia.

It happened on the Fourth of July around 8:11 p.m. in the area of Sly Street in Vidalia.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim, Quinton Simpson, 42, was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police Simpson had been lighting off fireworks when one exploded, injuring him. The witness said Simpson held a firework above his head and that’s when the firework went off, causing massive damage to his face.

Simpson was rushed to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Vincent R. Drummer Funeral Home in Vidalia, Simpson died the following day.

