The J.M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lots of
The J.M. Smucker Company today announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of 9Lives® Protein Plus® wet, canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1). No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.
