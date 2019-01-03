  • Results RNA LLC Issues Voluntary Worldwide/Nationwide Recall of Lubrisine Eye Drops Due to

    Updated:
    Results RNA LLC is voluntarily recalling Lubrisine Eye Drops to the healthcare practitioner, retail or consumer level. This product, in a recent FDA inspection, was found to be manufactured using practices that do not support its sterility and contained undeclared colloidal silver.

