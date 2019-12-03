  • Lin's Waha Int'l Corp Issues Alert on Undeclared Sulfites and Cyclamates in "Suantianyangmei

    Updated:
    Lin's Waha Int'l Corp of Syosset, NY is recalling its 8.11 OZ (230G) packages of Suantianyangmei Waxberry and Bingtangyangmei Waxberry because they contain undeclared sulfites and cyclamates.

