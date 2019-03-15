0
Hospira, Inc. Issues a Voluntary Nationwide Recall of 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, USP Due to
Hospira, Inc., a Pfizer company, is voluntarily recalling lot numbers 79-238-EV, 79-240-EV and 80-088-EV, NDC# 0409-6625-02, of 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL), to the Hospital/Institution level. The recall was initiated due to the presence of particulate matter, confirmed as glass.
