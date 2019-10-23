0
Dr. Reddy's Confirms its Voluntary Nationwide Recall of All Ranitidine Products in the U.S. Market
Nationwide recall on October 1, 2019, (at the retail level for over-the-counter products and at the consumer level for prescription products) of all of its ranitidine medications sold in US due to confirmed contamination with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above levels established by the FDA
