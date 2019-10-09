0
Blue Bell Ice Cream Recalls a Select Lot of Butter Crunch Half Gallons for Possible Foreign Object
Blue Bell Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling a select lot of half gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream produced on a specific line on August 26, 2019 in its Sylacauga, AL plant because of the possibility the products may contain a foreign object.
