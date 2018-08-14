ATLANTA, Ga. - Six puppies are now in happy homes just weeks after they were left inside a hot car.
Atlanta Humane Society has shared new video with Channel 2 Action News of the puppies, some of which could have been minutes from death.
“These puppies were found unconscious, two of them had to be resuscitated. They were on the brink of death,” said Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for the Atlanta Humane Society.
A witness saw the puppies left alone in a hot car earlier this summer near Macon, Georgia and quickly called animal control.
The puppies were brought to the Atlanta Humane Society’s facility in northwest Atlanta, where vets monitored them for weeks.
“Obviously going into heat stroke is a serious issue. You worry about brain damage, you worry about other issues that might happen so our veterinarians looked at them very carefully," Hill said.
Animal rescuers tells Channel 2 this case is a reminder of the danger of leaving pets in hot cars.
“I can’t reiterate how important that message is and how short of a period of time it takes for your pet to go into heat distress," Hill said.
The six puppies are doing fine and have all been adopted.
A humane society official told Channel 2 there is an open animal cruelty investigation involving the person who left them in the car.
