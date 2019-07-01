0 Red carpet goes down for Trump's "Salute to America"

Three days before a newly planned Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C. pressed for by President Donald Trump, workers on Monday at the Lincoln Memorial were busily building the stage where the President will speak, setting down red carpet, building sound stages, and prepping the far end of the National Mall for a rival celebration to the annual one held at the U.S. Capitol.

With the President moving the fireworks from their normal spot over the Reflecting Pool between the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial, the area outside the Lincoln Memorial will now be a VIP gathering spot, where President Trump will speak on Thursday evening.

Named the “Salute to America,” the President's new Independence Day celebration is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, as the Interior Department says it will honor “America's armed forces with music, military demonstrations, flyovers, and much more.”



As a Marine One helicopter flew by the Lincoln Memorial on Monday morning, the shape of the new July 4th offering was taking place, with viewing stands, stages, scaffolding for TV cameras, generators, and hospitality tents filling up the area in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

The time of the new celebration will not conflict with “A Capitol Fourth” concert, which has anchored festivities for Independence Day since 1981, and is broadcast live by PBS, beginning at 8 pm EDT.

The cost of the new festivities - including a “National Independence Day Parade” down Constitution Avenue is unclear, a point made by officials in the District of Columbia government, who argue the Trump Inaugural committee still owes the city $7 million for expenses from that event in January 2017.

Mr. Trump had originally envisioned a military parade, but there were reportedly cost estimates for that as high as $92 million, with questions about road damage which might be caused by some heavier military vehicles.

The Washington, D.C. city council on Monday tweeted out its opposition to the idea of bringing tanks on city streets for the President's celebration.



We have said it before, and we'll say it again: Tanks, but no tanks. (PS: The @DeptofDefense agrees, see highlighted area below) pic.twitter.com/ock2EORKNz — Council of DC (@councilofdc) July 1, 2019

As of Monday, officials had still not detailed how tickets would be made available, or who would get seats in the VIP section near the Lincoln Memorial.

