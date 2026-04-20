Kemp in one-on-one discusses Georgia’s election law and how to comply with it

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is still not saying if he plans to call a special session to take care of how Georgia will count the votes in the upcoming general election.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot is live in Forsyth County for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

A Georgia law says the state cannot use QR codes to count votes, but lawmakers didn’t fund a way to change that.

“My concern has mainly been with people not realizing we have a secure, accessible, fair election system right now in Georgia,” Kemp said.

Kemp was in Forsyth County as he campaigned on behalf of GOP senate candidate Derek Dooley.

Afterwards, Elliot asked him about the failure of the legislature to find a way to comply with a 2024 law forbidding the state from using QR codes to count the vote.

That deadline is supposed to be July 1.

Kemp complained about those who have attacked elections, from both sides, insisting Georgia elections are safe and secure.

“You know, so it’s a little frustrating that we’re continuing to go down this route, but that’s what the legislature either did or didn’t do, and we’ll have to act accordingly now,” he said.

And that could mean calling lawmakers back into a special session, something lawmakers on both sides have called on him to do. But Kemp says his office is still taking a look at it.

“Not a lot to tell you on, you know, whether we will or won’t, and the policy team and the lawyers are working on that right now. So, we’ll have more on that later,” Kemp said.

The governor will also have to decide if he’ll sign a controversial bill that would make the elections in five core metro Atlanta counties, Democratic strongholds, non-partisan.

He says he’ll have to look at that one, too, and decide if he’ll sign or veto it.

“We’re kind of hearing and meeting with groups and talking to people about that, not just on that bill, but on a lot of them. And then, you know, at the end of the day I’ll have to decide what to do,” Kemp said.

The governor has until mid-May to make that decision.

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