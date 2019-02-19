0 Ivanka Trump to visit metro Atlanta, tour UPS facility with Kemp

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter and one of his top advisers, will travel to Georgia on Wednesday morning to tour a UPS training facility with Gov. Brian Kemp.

The duo will visit UPS Integrad, a driver training facility in Duluth, with first lady Marty Kemp and UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.

The group will also participate in a roundtable discussion with employees and receive a briefing about the company’s efforts to combat human trafficking.

One of her father’s top surrogates, Ivanka Trump was dispatched to metro Atlanta in the weeks before the 2016 election to drum up political support, particularly among women.

Since arriving in Washington, she has focused on workforce development issues and revamping child care policies.

She’s just the latest Trump administration official to swing through Georgia in recent months. Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler visited a farm outside of Augusta to promote Trump’s State of the Union Address, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos addressed a conference of financial aid professionals in Atlanta in November and Trump himself surveyed damage fr om Hurricane Michael in October.

Ivanka Trump’s choice of location further showcases Gwinnett County’s status as a political hotbed.

Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren stumped at a Lawrenceville high school over the weekend, and other White House hopefuls are expected to make the pilgrimage to the fast-changing county in the months ahead.

The Integrad facility Trump will tour with the Kemps was built in 2015 and is one of 11 centers the company has opened around the country aimed at teaching drivers using 3D simulations, classroom instruction and webcasts. It also includes an outside course that replicates a small town, dubbed “Clarkville USA.”

The Sandy Springs-based UPS has worked with the Trump administration on several workforce development initiatives over the last year.

The company’s chief transformation officer was on hand at the White House last summer to sign Trump’s “Pledge to America’s Workers.”

The Fortune 500 committed to providing “enhanced workforce opportunities” to more than 50,000 UPS employees, including apprenticeships, retraining and access to higher education.

Earlier this year, it announced a new memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Agency for International Development aimed at improving opportunities for female entrepreneurs in the developing world to export their products.

