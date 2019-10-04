House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Georgia will play critical role in 2020 election

ATLANTA - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Georgia will play a critical role in the Democrats’ national strategy leading up to the 2020 election.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant sat down one-on-one with Pelosi on Friday as she met with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board.
During the wide-ranging interview, Pelosi promised to protect freshman 6th District Rep. Lucy McBath, who flipped the suburban district in 2018.
TONIGHT AT 6, what Pelosi had to say about impeachment and the future of the Democratic Party in Georgia.
