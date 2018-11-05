Gubernatorial candidates give final push just hours ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA - On the last day leading up to the 2018 election, Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates are racing across the state to get last minutes votes while also answering questions about a weekend bombshell, accusing Georgia Democrats of a failed attempt to hack the state’s online voter registry.
Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp both weighed in Monday.
Abrams said Kemp cooked up the charges, while Kemp said he’s just doing his job.
We hear from both sides and have the latest on what we’ve uncovered about the hacking investigation, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
