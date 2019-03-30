0 6 lawmakers crossed party lines on final Ga. ‘heartbeat' bill vote

ATLANTA - The Georgia House of Representatives approved HB 481 on Friday, which is better known as the “Heartbeat Bill.”

The controversial bill outlaws most abortions as soon as a doctor can detect a heartbeat in a fetus. Doctors say a heartbeat is typically detected when a fetus reaches six weeks' gestation.

When the final votes were tallied, six state lawmakers crossed party lines to vote on the measure, which eked through the House by a 92-78 vote, according to Greg Bluestein with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The bill needed 91 votes to succeed. The Senate voted last week strictly on party lines to pass the measure.

Just like earlier this month, a single Democrat defied his party to support the measure: State Rep. Mack Jackson, a pastor from Sandersville. Democratic leaders have already vowed to back a primary challenge next year to oust him from office.

Five Republicans voted against the measure, including two who also opposed it earlier this month: State Reps. Deborah Silcox of Sandy Springs and Butch Parrish of Swainsboro.Joining them were two Republicans who were absent during the last vote. State Rep. Sharon Cooper, who chairs the House Health Committee that initially approved the bill, and state Rep. Chuck Martin of Alpharetta.

One GOP lawmaker, state Rep. Jay Powell of Camilla, voted for the measure earlier this month but against it on Friday.

Eight other lawmakers were excused: Republicans Dave Belton of Buckhead, Gerald Greene of Cuthbert, Brett Harrell of Snellville, Jeff Jones of Brunswick, Todd Jones of Cumming, Dave Rutledge of McDonough and Ron Stephens of Savannah. Democrat Mickey Stephens of Savannah was also absent.

Governor Brian Kemp has until May 12 to sign the bill into law. Georgia is one of 18 states across the country voting on abortion laws this year.

Greg Bluestein with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this story.

