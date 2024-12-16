Yahoo visitors came to play in 2024, and this map of Yahoo Games says it all

Whether you consider yourself a gamer or not, chances are you played a digital game this year. More than half the country does. Web games are faster and more powerful than they have been in a decade, and there's been a resurgence in interest across age groups.

Whether you play to wake up your brain, spice up the lunch break or decompress on the couch, your love of the game grew exponentially this year. The number of Yahoo Games played per month increased 11-fold from January to November this year, according to internal data. Two games even broke the Top 10 new Yahoo searches for 2024: The New York Times' Connections and Infinite Craft. While the Crossword was the gateway game for many, your tastes expanded this year among the more than 150 Yahoo Games we carry on our site.

Given your passion for Yahoo Games, we decided to pull back the curtain and share a few fun trends we saw in 2024.

You spent the most time with Mahjongg Solitaire. One dedicated player among you achieved a 242-day streak, playing every day for eight months. Many of you even sneak in a midday game break — with plays peaking at 2 p.m. Vermont gamers take the crown for loyalty — they spent seven times as much time playing as those in North Dakota. And no surprise, you have your favorites.

Blocked 10 |Bubble Zone | Crossword | Mahjongg Dark Dimensions | Mahjongg Solitaire | Pinochle | Solitaire Central | Solitaire Classic | Starts With | Sweet Gummy Blast

Yahoo Games has a lot more in store for 2025. Visit us for new daily puzzles, word games and more!

Our Yahoo Trends in 2024 report is based on analyses of internal data from January to November 2024. The project was led by Robin Kwong and Coleen O'Lear. Mark Bowers, Kent Johnson, Mike Bebernes, Jenn Rourke and Ed Hornick contributed.