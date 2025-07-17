Woman’s 4 kids share same birthday, all in different years

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) — Seven is a lucky number for many people, but for one California woman, it’s especially lucky.

Nauzhae Drake recently gave birth to her fourth child. And for the fourth time, the baby was born on July 7.

That’s right, these four children who all share the same birthday, July 7, all born different years, of course.

Drake said none of her labors were induced.

The odds of four children sharing the same birthday without medical intervention are estimated to be in the millions.

